Breaking News
Translate

They must face the law- Davido slams ladies in viral video

On 10:52 amIn Entertainmentby

DavidoBy Juliet Ebirim

Pop singer, Davido has vowed to ensure the ladies in the viral video claiming one of them is pregnant for him, end up in prison. Reacting to the viral video on his Twitter handle, Davido wrote

Aisha Buhari to build Secretariat for African First Ladies (Opens in a new browser tab)

”Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!”

However, the ladies have since released another video saying they were only joking.

Recall that the DMW boss made a promise of N1m in exchange for any information that could lead to the arrest of the ladies. Davido in a later tweet revealed that he has found them and also promised to sue them for N30bn in damages.

Baby factory: Additional seven pregnant girls rescued in Lagos(Opens in a new browser tab)

He tweeted “FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages !!! Dem go shit that money for Kirikiri !!…”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.