They must face the law- Davido slams ladies in viral video

By Juliet Ebirim

Pop singer, Davido has vowed to ensure the ladies in the viral video claiming one of them is pregnant for him, end up in prison. Reacting to the viral video on his Twitter handle, Davido wrote

”Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!”

However, the ladies have since released another video saying they were only joking.

Recall that the DMW boss made a promise of N1m in exchange for any information that could lead to the arrest of the ladies. Davido in a later tweet revealed that he has found them and also promised to sue them for N30bn in damages.

He tweeted “FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages !!! Dem go shit that money for Kirikiri !!…”

Vanguard