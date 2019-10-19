There’s so much hate, drama in Nollywood – Joke Ajadi

Pretty and petite Nollywood actress, Joke Ajadi, who plies her trade in both the English and Yoruba divide of the movie industry has expressed her frustrations with the movie industry.

According to Joke Ajadi, the Lagos State University graduate, Kwara State indigene, bred in Lagos, when she joined the industry some 8 years ago it was smooth-sailing until recently when it turned ugly.

ALSO READ:

“Joining the industry (Nollywood) then wasn’t stressful but these days, everything seems stressful with too much drama in the industry,” she said, adding that the senior colleagues in the industry are mostly to blame for their highhandedness.

“The stressful part of it is that sometimes the senor colleagues tell the director who they want to work with and who they don’t want to work with, saying stuff like, “I don’t want to be on set with this particular person, I don’t want her to come close to me, I don’t want to work with this person’. At times even the producer or director will want to sleep with you before they can give you a role. A lot of dramas, a lot of problems, a lot of friends issues. Instead of the senior colleagues encouraging you to get your lines, to flow, they would start giving attitude onset for some reasons I don’t even understand,” Joke Ajadi added.

Joke Ajadi, who also runs a wine shop has featured in many Yoruba and English movies. Some of them include Divorce Not Allowed; Bachelor’s Eve; Alubarika; Kesari and many more. She produced her own film recently titled “Two Wrongs”. She has worked with the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Mike Ezuruonye, Ibrahim Chatta, Angela Okorie, Yul Edochie, Antar Laniyan, Femi Adebayo and many others.

Vanguard