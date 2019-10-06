The figures that saw Mercy emerging winner of BBNaija Season 4

By Ben Njoku

Mercy has beaten stiff competition to emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show for season 4.

Host of the show, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu, announced the winner on Sunday evening to wild cheers from excited supporters.

Mercy got forty-one per cent votes while Mike got 19 per cent, making her the first female winner of the competition.

A total of 240million votes were recorded for the BBNaija season 4, with over 50million votes in the final week alone.

Down from 26 housemates, the keenly contested #PepperDem race saw Mercy, Seyi, Omashola and Frodd reach the finals as they battled for the grand price of 60 million Naira.

It had been an intriguing and eventful 90 days as each housemate served their own dose of ‘pepper’.

From the occasional fights, drama and controversy, to the tasking arena games, Friday night parties, celebrity visits and surprise evictions, the show most definitely served up enough pepper and spice that constantly sparked conversations among Nigerians, especially on social media.

Shocking disqualification

One of the biggest highlights, however, was the shocking eviction of one of the housemates, Natacha Akida, popularly known as Tacha.

The 23-year-old, who had been one of the most controversial housemates of the season, was disqualified after she and Mercy got involved in a fight.

After having survived back-to-back nominations and even two strikes which had been absolved by biggie, her disqualification sparked various reactions from social media with fans suggesting that Mercy should also have been disqualified

Vanguard.