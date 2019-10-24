The components of getting dog bite compensation

Dogs are undoubtedly one of the most loved pet animals all over the world. However, unfortunately, thousands of people around the world are bitten by a dog every year.

Many of you may be surprised to know that approximately 800,000 Americans receive dog bite related medical treatment every year. Depending on the relevant laws and circumstances, in general, dog owners are held liable for injuries caused to someone by his or her dog.

Therefore, paying victims for the damages sustained by them is the responsibility of the owner of the dog or his or her insurance company. Please note that in addition to a dog bite, this includes all other kinds of injuries resulting from a dog attack.

These damages may include

Lost income

Pain and sufferings

Medical expenses

Any property damage resulting from the accident

If the owner was outrageous in his or her conduct, there may be multiple or punitive damages.

Depending on individual circumstances, state, and the underlying legal theory, the total compensation of the victims may get reduced, if they are partially responsible for the injury.

Mentioned below are the most common components of compensation arising out of an incident of a dog bite,

Medical Bills:

In case of any dog inflicted injury, medical cost is the most obvious expense. This includes bills for hospital services and doctors, physical therapy, medication, and necessary psychological treatment.

The final tab may increase significantly if a pre-existing medical condition of the victim gets aggravated by the injury. Let us assume that an elderly person with a pre-existing back problem is knocked over by a dog, exacerbating the condition of his back. Even though the fall may not have been serious for a healthier and younger person, the dog’s owner will be liable to pay the actual medical bills.

Pain and Suffering:

A dog bite or attack is often associated with physical pain as well as emotional or mental suffering. Extensive medical procedures and physical pain can very easily result in emotional distress. In the aftermath of the incident, the victim may experience shock, depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, fear of dogs, and other psychological symptoms. In extreme circumstances, a dog attack victim may even develop PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder. The victims may receive a settlement amount for their future pain or suffering if their emotional problems and pain are likely to continue.

Lost Income:

Often times, the victims of a dog inflicted injury may be required to take time off from work for their medical diagnosis, treatment of the injuries, or recuperation. The victims are entitled to reimbursement for all these lost earning opportunities. If the injury impairs the victim’s ability to work in the days to come, they are also entitled to compensation for the lost future income.

Loss of Services or Consortium:

Compensation may be received for loss of consortium, in case the injury causes an impact on the victim’s relationship with his or her spouse. This includes lost intimacy or companionship. In some states, compensation is available for the impact on a parent and child relationship when one of them gets injured in a dog attack.

Multiple Damages:

In some counties, cities, and states, as per the “dangerous dog laws”, the dog owner may have to pay two or three times damages for injuries caused by dogs that have been declared vicious or dangerous. Multiple damages may also apply to owners of dogs that have a previous bite history, and does the same once again.

Punitive Damages:

A dog owner behaving in an outrageous or reckless manner may have to compensate the victim by paying an extra amount.

