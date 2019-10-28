Man rapes dancer ‘after asking for private dance’ in strip club

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Texas police after allegedly raping a dancer at a strip club, Cloud 9, at Texas, United States.

The suspect, Zachary Johnson was arrested at a nearby store after he was tracked using a phone number he left with another dancer in the adult club.

Johnson according to Abilene reporter at about 1:40 am asked the strip club employee for a private dance. As soon as they get in a room, the Texan pushed the dancer against the wall and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The victim was reportedly later able to fight him off and left the room.

Zachary Johnson, 28, was charged with second-degree felony sexual assault and taken to Taylor County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000, according to jail records.

Vanguard News Nigeria.