Terra Kulture set for “A Lagos Halloween”

By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for Terra Kulture Arena, in collaboration with Oba_X and Moet Hennessy to light up Lagos with a costume party tagged “A Lagos Halloween”, scheduled to hold today at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos. The party, which promises to be epic, will be attended by celebrities and socialites.

According to the organisers, the event will feature a star studded line-up of popular artistes, Nollywood actors, DJs, fashion icons among others for a night of uncommon fun . The all-night fun treat is a collaborative effort which aims to annually explore the glitz of Halloween, while giving participants a good time.

Adding that the Halloween Night in Lagos is about costumes, hoots, jigs and twists, where participants would dress up like their favourite artistes, famous personalities, angels or animals.

Halloween also known as All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in several countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Although it has been over a decade since Halloween premiered in Nigeria, this time, however, it is coming in a grand and glamourous style to keep Lagosians abuzz for an entire night. Highlight of the event include cash prizes for the five best costumes.

Vanguard