Barcelona have been forced to live through two Champions League humiliations in which they have surrendered three-goal first-leg leads in successive seasons, yet Marc-Andre Ter Stegen doesn’t believe the problems on those two nights were tactical ones.

Ernesto Valverde came under intense scrutiny in the aftermath of defeats to both Roma and Liverpool yet kept his job with the dressing room remaining behind him.

“These results didn’t come through tactical issues, it was psychological,” Ter Stegen admitted in an interview with 11 Freunde.”One must look into those psychological issues deeply.” This is why I would never say that this can’t happen to us ever again. “We were all frozen because there was no explanation.”

Whilst he has excelled domestically with Barcelona this term, Ter Stegen’s presence with the German national team has caused controversy with Uli Hoeness threatening to prevent Bayern Munich’s German players from reporting for international duty if the Blaugrana stopper were to be picked ahead of Manuel Neuer.

Yet, this isn’t an issue that particularly fazes the former Borussia Monchengladbach star, and he is merely focused on improving.”We’re both professionals,” he said of his relationship with Neuer. “We fight for one position, but we can talk together about everything. “Regardless of our respective ambitions.”

The styles of Barcelona and Ter Stegen have perfectly suited each other, and the goalkeeper feels he is developing by playing in such a system.

“I want to be a positive presence for Barcelona,” he added.”I want to contribute to the style of play. “Titles are important, but so are the memories of moments playing within a team.

