Teenager in court for duping online lover

By Shina Abubakar

A teenager, Ojo Kehinde, 19, was on Tuesday arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for duping a foreigner the sum of N297, 600.

Kehinde was said to have falsely represented himself to be a woman named Kelly Holland and pretended to marry a white man named John Lesko, he also defrauded him of N297, 600 by using a bank account number 3039222229 belonging to one Lasisi Muideen.

The teenager also has in his possession one iPhone 6s plus which he failed to explain how he got it.

According to the charge, the offence was committed on September 11, 2019, around 8:30pm at Igbona Area, Osogbo.

The offences were contrary and punishable under sections 484, 419, 430 and 249(d) of the criminal code cap 34 vol 2 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused who was arraigned on four counts bothering on false presentation, fraud, Unlawful possession and Breach of peace pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel, Mr Okobe Najite urged the court to admit accused to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Adeoye Kayode objected the application based on the fact that the offence is rampant nowadays, adding that the accused was granted police administrative bail on October 11 and was instructed to show up on October 12 and 13, 2019 but failed.

Based on his precedent, Kayode said the accused may likely jump bail if granted.

Magistrate Taofeek Badmus in his ruling granted the accused bail in the sum of N300,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till November 15, 2019 for hearing.