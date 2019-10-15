Teenager docked for duping online lover

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A teenager, Ojo Kehinde, 19, was on Tuesday arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for duping a foreigner of N297, 600.

Kehinde was said to have falsely presented himself as a woman named Kelly Holland and pretended to marry a white man named John Lesko and defrauded him of N297, 600 by using a bank account number 3039222229 belonging to one Lasisi Muideen.

He also has in his possession one iPhone 6s plus which he failed to explained how he got.

According to the charge, the offence was committed on September 11 at 8:30 p.m. at Igbona area of Osogbo.

The offences were contrary to sections 484, 419, 430 and 249(d) of the criminal code cap 34 vol 2 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 and punishable under same.

The accused who was arraigned on a four-count charge of false presentation, fraud, unlawful possession and breach of peace pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence counsel, Mr Okobe Najite, urged the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Adeoye Kayode, objected the application because the offence is common nowadays, adding that the accused was granted police administrative bail on October 11 and was instructed to show up on October 12 and 13 but failed.