Teenage climate activist, Thunberg turns down award

16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg turned down an environmental award and £40,000 (N18.6 million) in prize money by the Nordic Council.

The Swedish campaigner revealed this in an Instagram post while appreciating the acknowledgement of the Council.

Revealing why she turned down the award, the teenager said: “What we need is for our politicians and the people in power to start to listen to the current, best available science.

“I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour.

“But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science.

“The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this.

“There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita – if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping – then it’s a whole other story.”

The 16-year-old went on to detail concerns she has over how Nordic countries are responding to climate change.

Vanguard News Nigeria.