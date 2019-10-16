Tecno to sponsor competition winners to Europe

By Juliet Umeh

Smartphone brand, Tecno Mobile, in partnership with African Artists’ Foundation and National Geographic Magazine, has unveiled the winners of the #UnlockCAMission Camp competition.

The competition aims at finding people who can use the camera of the newly launched Camon 12 Pro smartphone to capture wide-angle, low-light, Macro and Micro pictures.

The brand selected 24 participants, called “the Unlockers” from a long list of entries submitted for the CAMission competition, who competed for five days.

The participants contested for the grand prize from the 4-8th October 2019. Renowned Photo-Journalist Michael Brown was present at the Camp to guide the Unlockers and give them mentorship tips.

The highest scorer, Barineka Maagbo emerged with a cumulative of 210.5 points, while the second position goes to Arowolo Fatai who scored a cumulative of 205.5 at the end of five tasks throughout the camping period. The winners will be sponsored on a trip to Europe.

Deputy Marketing Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Attai Oguche, said Tecno is excited to have started such initiative in Nigeria, to underscore the importance of its Camera-centric flagship line, the Camon Series.

He said: “Having just launched the Camon 12 Series, there is no better way to put the camera quality to test than to send mobile photography lovers whom we refer to as “Unlockers” on a mission to unlock the limitless camera possibilities of this device.”

Also, Director African Artists’ Foundation, Azu Nwagbogu said: “It has been a fun journey for us at the African Artists’ Foundation, having been part of this activity from the selection of the Unlockers to the unveiling of the winners today.

“We cannot overemphasise the fact that Tecno has through this medium, increased conversation around the participation of budding talents in the widely growing world of mobile photography. The brand did not just create an amazing device, but also gave a platform for talents to express their skills. This is a commendable project and we hope to do this again, soon,” he said.

Vanguard