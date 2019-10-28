Teamwork can change narrative in healthcare — Prof Chris BODE

By Chioma Obinna

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Professor Chris Bode has identified teamwork as the way to go to change the narrative in health care delivery no matter how good a single component of a medical team even as he disclosed that the new Cancer Centre in the hospital now treats 100 persons a day.

Bode who spoke during the grand finale of 2019 LUTH week in Lagos, said diligence and hard work were some of the key factors capable of driving efficient healthcare delivery in the country.

He said achievements recorded in LUTH in the past few years were possible due to team spirit and synergy among workers. He explained that the essence of the week was to celebrate and honour staff who have distinguished themselves through outstanding commitments and selfless service to humanity.

“We have every reason to celebrate them because at a glance back at the last one or two years we work most days, no longer on strikes, eight months ago the President declared open our Cancer Centre that is now treating over 100 patients a day and we are not even fully opened by the time we open we are hoping to treat over 300 cancer patients a day.

“Our x-ray department has installed a new MRI machine, three new x-ray machines and a mammogram with Fax system among others. We also have an uninterrupted power supply. Things are beginning to work and patients are acknowledging it. It doesn’t mean we are not having challenges but together we will overcome it. These are laudable steps.”

Speaking, the Chairman, Management Board of LUTH, Alhaji Salli Bello who noted that in Nigeria people are getting more schooled than educated urged health workers to treat patients from the point of view of knowledge not just on the point of view of schooling.

Represented by a member of the Board, Dr. Louis Obodo, he urged Nigerians to patronise public hospitals. He noted that the award would motivate other members of staff to put in their best.

Speaking, Director of Administration and Secretary to the Board, Dr. Babajide Grillo said one of the ways to encourage members of staff was to recognise the efforts they put into their jobs, apart from the welfare package.

He said the essence of the theme;”Teamwork: Integrating Passion, Purpose and People” was to promote the importance of teamwork among the workers.

High point of the programme was the presentation of awards to recipients from different departments and the rich colourful cultural display by staff from different units and departments of the hospital.