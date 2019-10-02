Teaching people how to monetize their skill my goal- Adetola Nola

As part of a conscious effort aimed at empowering young and aspiring entrepreneurs with the technical know-how in building a successful business, Adetola Nola, a ‘Forbes Under 30’ real estate entrepreneur, is set to hold the maiden edition of his entrepreneur mentoring scheme tagged ‘Learn Business with Nola’.

The series of events, scheduled for October 12, specially organized for entrepreneurs between 0-2 years in business, aims to tackle the problems of startups in Nigeria.

Having started Veritasi, Nola is set to share with participants why he failed and the wrong things most business owners engage in. From business registration to partnerships, funding and structuring, Nola is fully geared up to crystallize how to do business the right way in Nigeria.

Unlike other training/mentoring schemes, the peculiarities of Nola’s mentoring scheme are the implementation and follow up process involved in the project. Participants will be taken on a six months business restructuring journey. They would meet once a month to discuss the new development/impact the program has on their businesses. At the fourth month, angel investors will be invited to invest in outstanding businesses owned by participants.

Speaking on the scheme, Nola said, “I’m excited to kick start this project. I see a lot of people with great skills around me, making little or nothing. I want to teach people how to monetize their skills. We also want to help startups make more money, thereby reducing unemployment and poverty in the nation. The reason this program is peculiar is because we will follow up; we won’t just invest, we want to ensure that the businesses succeed.”

He added; “Our aim is to make businesses work in Nigeria by creating interactive training sessions and teaching business owners the right measures to grow. Statistics show that 80% of small businesses fail within the first five years. We want to help more businesses survive.”

The best parts of this event are the spaces between and after events designed for meeting and connection time with other participants, speakers, and fundraisers. The discussions, relationships and synergy that continue in the months that follow the actual event “Is where the magic is,” says Nola.

Backing up his claim, his media assistant, Aderinsola Jolaosho, says, “Nola is a very smart person. Although he is young, he has a wealth of experience in business and I learn business lessons from him every time. I would advise anyone that has a viable business idea and anyone that has a new business to attend the event.”

He however noted that the event is free, but participants need to register. Only fifty businesses will be shortlisted to attend.

Vanguard