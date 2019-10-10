Teacher docked over alleged aiding student write WAEC

By Jane Echewodo

A teacher, Charles Adetunji, 40, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged aiding a student (names withheld) to write her West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC).

Adetunji, who resides at No. 7, Oyewole Street., Abule Egba, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and examination malpractice before Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant committed the offences on September 16 at Meiran Community Junior High School , Meiran, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant assisted a teeange girl to solve all the questions on Literature in English during WAEC by sending the answers to her mobile phone.

The prosecutor said the invigilator caught the girl using her phone while writing the paper.

When her phone was checked, the answers to the questions were there, he said.

Emuerhi told the court the girl confirmed that the defendant sent them to her.

Adetunji pleaded not guilty to charge.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Sule-Amzat adjourned the matter until December 5.