A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday further adjourned hearing till January 30 and January 31, 2020, a suit filed by MTN Nigeria Communication Limited, against the Federal Government over alleged N242 billion and $1.3 billion import duties and withholding tax assessments.

MTN instituted the suit by a writ, on September 10, 2018, challenging mainly, the legality of the federal government’s assessment of its import duties, withholding tax and value-added tax in the sums of N242 billion and $1.3 billion.

The plaintiff is seeking among other declaratory reliefs, a declaration that the Attorney-General of the Federation’s demand of the sums of N242 billion and $1.3 billion from MTN, is premised on a process which is malicious, unreasonable and made on an incorrect legal basis.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who led a team of other senior lawyers appeared for the MTN.

On the other hand, Mr. T.A. Gazali, a State Counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice, alongside Mr. Terhember Agbe, announced appearances for the federal government.

The plaintiff’s counsel then informed the court that he was ready to proceed with the trial but had been called by the respondent who informed him that he would not be able to proceed with the trial as he was representing the government in another matter.

Olanipekun also told the court that he had filed a reply to the plaintiff’s motion and had served the same on him but added that since the respondent said he required time to study the same, it would only be fair to allow him. (NAN)

Vanguard