Taraba risk suspension from all football activities -NFF

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has given Taraba State Football Association, FA, two weeks ultimatum to resume all football activities or risk being suspended at the National Level.

A delegation of the NFF led by a board member of the football federation, Ibrahim Gusau, who visited the state over the dispute that followed the conduct of the state FA election said it would only recognize Timothy Magaji led executive.

Gusau who represented the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, explained that no petition was received from any person or group over bias in the conduct of the state FA election and would stand by the recommendations of its monitoring committee.

He said ” we came to let the people of Taraba state know that the state now has an FA duly recognized by the NFF under the leadership of Timothy Magaji, and that is the executive we are going to work with.

“I also want to make it clear that if football activities do not resume in the state in the next two weeks, we are going to suspend Taraba state in all football activities nationwide.

“We have not received any petition from anyone regarding lawlessness on the football pitch and there is no point halting football activities in the state.”

The state FA chairman, Timothy Magaji who was elated by the visit of the NFF led delegation promised to meet with stakeholders in the state to ensure that football activities resume before the two weeks ultimatum.

The NFF delegation also visited heads of security agencies in the state and the Taraba state Head of Civil Service, Simon Angyu.