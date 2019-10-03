By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has told the North East Development Commission, NEDC that thousands of Boko Haram Victims are currently taking refuge in the state which they consider as safe haven.

Ishaku who made this remarks, Thursday when he received members of the NEDC at the government house in Jalingo said the state would continue to be a generous host to those distressed by the insurgents.

He explained that it was un African to send those displaced away, and called for more support from the commission.

Ishaku moreover applauded the federal government for the drastic measures put in place to ameliorate the hardship of those displaced in the zone.

He also pleaded with the commission to help facilitate the rehabilitation of some Federal roads in the state as well as the one leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydro Power Project.

In his response, Chairman of NEDC, Gen Paul Tarfa rtd, thanked the governor for the reception given those displaced by the insurgents and promised more collaboration with the state government on infrastructural development.

