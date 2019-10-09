Taraba: Infractions, poor communication between Army,Police cause killings of policemen,civilians – Panel

Says both army troop,policemen failed to adhere to Standard Operating Procedure

Recommends punishment for army captain, police DPO,others

ABUJA–TWO months after three policemen attached to the Intelligence Response Team,IRT of the Inspector General of Police and two civilians were gruesomely killed while on official duty to arrest a notorious kidnap suspect in Taraba State,the probe panel set up at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari,has blamed the development on poor communication between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

This was as the probe panel said it observed that there was non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure by both the policemen and the soldiers involved in the incident.

To this effect,the panel which according to a statement Tuesday, by the acting Director of Defence Information,Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu,recommended punishment for the army captain, Tijani Balarabe,Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aondoona Iorbee, and Inspector Aliyu Dadje for complacency.

The panel’s position was contained in its report submitted to the convening authority, the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The panel,according to the statement said to avert recurrence, it further made some recommendations to the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

The nature of the punishment was however not indicated in the statement released to the media.

The statement, tagged:”Report of the Board of Inquiry to Investigate the Circumstances Surrounding the killing of three Nigeria Police Personnel and two civilians by troops of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State,read in full:”

Following the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari for an immediate investigation into the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of three Nigerian Police Force (NPF) personnel and two civilians by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) along Ibi-Wukari Road in Taraba State, the Chief of Defence Staff General AG Olonisakin constituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to investigate the incident.

“The 7 member BOI led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Taiwo Olaiya as chairman, comprised one representative each from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Police and Department of State Service.

“You will recall that on 6 August 2019, reports of the sad killing of 3 police men and 2 civilians in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State by troops of the NA broke out. This gave rise to serious concern by the Federal government, the military and police high command.

“The incident started from Ibi town, following an alarm alleging the kidnap of one Alhaji Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) by some individuals in a Hummer bus. Captain Tijani Balarabe informed all military checkpoints along Ibi-Wukari Road, who sprang into action.

“The alleged Hummer bus mentioned in the distress call however conveyed Police personnel of the IGP-IRT who were on a legitimate duty in Taraba State.

“Also, military checkpoints in the area were deployed by troops of Headquarters 93 Battalion, Takum, who were equally on legitimate duty to checkmate communal clashes, kidnapping and armed robbery, which were prevalent threats in Wukari Ibi area.

“After a thorough and painstaking investigation into the incident, the BOI submitted its report to the convening authority observing that, there were infractions and poor communication between personnel of the NPF and troops of the NA.

“It was also observed that there was non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure by both parties involved in the incident.

“It further made some recommendations to the NA and NPF to forestall future reoccurrence and bring anyone culpable to book in accordance with extant laws.

“The BOI also recommended that the NA and NPF should further investigate Captain Tijani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aondoona Iorbee, and Inspector Aliyu Dadje for complacency and necessary disciplinary measures.

“It was also recommended that further investigation be conducted on Hamisu Bala for gunrunning and possibly kidnapping, in order to prosecute the suspect.

“Additionally, the BOI recommended that the Services and other security agencies establish an Interagency Liaison Desk to include senior officers for timely resolution of future misdemeanor.

“The Defence Headquarters once again assures the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are working in synergy to tackle contemporary security challenges be-deviling the nation.”