Breaking News
Translate

Taraba Assembly, Security Chiefs urge Ishaku to procure tracker, other surveillance equipment

On 6:28 pmIn Newsby

By Femi Bolaji

Members of Taraba State House of Assembly and Security Chiefs in the state have urged the state government to consider procuring trackers and other necessary surveillance gadgets needed to enable security agencies in the state effectively combat kidnappings and other security challenges.

Muslim Ummah, insecurity, Darius Dickson Ishaku, tolerance, Eid-el-Kabir
Darius Dickson Ishaku

Members of the Assembly and the Security Chiefs at a closed door interactive meeting made the recommendations on Wednesday.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Culture and Tourism, Mohammed Bashir, representing Nguroje Constituency, read a communique jointly signed by members of the state Assembly and Security Chiefs to newsmen.

The communique in parts reads: “the meeting lamented the inadequacy of security personnel in the state who will more effectively tackle se curity challenges generally.

“That despite the fact that Taraba state is the most peaceful state in the North East sub region, the rate of kidnapping in the state calls for more effective surveillance by the security organizations to completely reduce the menace.

Avoid misinformation, disinformation through fact-checking, news agencies charged(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The meeting particularly emphasized the need for the state to procure a tracker and other necessary machineries and equipments needed to combat criminality in the state.

“The meeting further noted that the security outfit need logistics (vehicles) to enable them patrol the entire State to check any security breaches in the State.

“The meeting called upon the state government to install street lights within Jalingo and other major urban areas in the state so as to prevent criminals from hiding in the dark to perpetrate their heinous crimes.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.