By Femi Bolaji

Members of Taraba State House of Assembly and Security Chiefs in the state have urged the state government to consider procuring trackers and other necessary surveillance gadgets needed to enable security agencies in the state effectively combat kidnappings and other security challenges.

Members of the Assembly and the Security Chiefs at a closed door interactive meeting made the recommendations on Wednesday.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Culture and Tourism, Mohammed Bashir, representing Nguroje Constituency, read a communique jointly signed by members of the state Assembly and Security Chiefs to newsmen.

The communique in parts reads: “the meeting lamented the inadequacy of security personnel in the state who will more effectively tackle se curity challenges generally.

“That despite the fact that Taraba state is the most peaceful state in the North East sub region, the rate of kidnapping in the state calls for more effective surveillance by the security organizations to completely reduce the menace.

“The meeting particularly emphasized the need for the state to procure a tracker and other necessary machineries and equipments needed to combat criminality in the state.

“The meeting further noted that the security outfit need logistics (vehicles) to enable them patrol the entire State to check any security breaches in the State.

“The meeting called upon the state government to install street lights within Jalingo and other major urban areas in the state so as to prevent criminals from hiding in the dark to perpetrate their heinous crimes.”

