Taraba Assembly Deputy Speaker impeached

Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The Deputy Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Mohammed Gwampo, was on Monday impeached by members of the House for incompetence..

In a petition read by the member representing Lau State Constituency, Albasu Kunini during plenary, he alleged that Gwampo was incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

He said the petition alleging the deputy speaker’s incompetence was signed by 17 members of the Assembly.

There are 24 members in the House.

Kunini noted that they collectively passed a vote of no confidence on Gwampo who represents Yorro State Constituency for failure to fulfill some constitutional duties reserved for his office.

He said: “This honourable House notes with dismay that since the inception of the 8th Assembly when Hon. Mohammed Gwampo was elected as deputy speaker till the present 9th assembly, he has never for once presided over the sittings of this honourable House even when the speaker is unavoidably absent.

“This is a clear display of incompetence and maladministration.”

He then moved a motion for the replacement of Gwampo as deputy speaker and this was seconded by the member representing Jalingo 1 State Constituency, Abubakar Yahuza.

The Speaker of the House, Peter Diah, who approved the request for the removal of Gwampo, said the petitioners had the required numbers to secure his replacement as stipulated in the constitution.

The member representing Wukari 1 State constituency, Pius Sabo, afterwards nominated Charles Maijankai representing Karim 1 State Constituency to fill the vacant seat of deputy speaker and this was seconded by member representing Donga State Constituency, Douglas Yahaya.

Maijankai, who was immediately sworn in as deputy speaker, was the former Majority Leader of the House.

Vanguard