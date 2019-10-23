Tanker crushes Okada passenger to death in Delta

Paul Olayemi – Sapele

A tanker driver on Tuesday morning escaped being lynched by a mob at the New road area of the Sapele, Delta State after a man boarding an Okada was crushed to death by the tanker.

The incident occurred at the New road by Owumi road area of the town at about 5.40 am when the tanker and the Okada, the man boarded crashed with the man’s body mangled between the trailer tires.

Eyewitnesses’ account told Vanguard that the tanker had gone to supply fuel to a Filling station in the vicinity and was maneuvering it’s way to New road probably heading out of town while the man on a commercial motorcycle was heading to Owumi road when the accident occurred.

“I was standing at the other side of the road when the Okada passed while the Tanker was trying to maneuver its way from New road to Owumi road and the next thing we heard was someone screaming and all that I saw was a man under the Truck rear tire, fortunately, the Okada man escaped unhurt” a woman who simply identified herself as Angela said.

The incident almost sparked violence in the area as co-riders and sympathisers who dashed to the scene, accused the Truck driver of recklessness. A man was said to have put a call to the Sapele Area Command and the New Sapele Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Abubakar Akande, who in turn directed a team of combine Policemen from the Area command and the Sapele Police Station to put the situation under control.

When Vanguard visited the scene at about 7.30 am, vehicular and commercial activities were still paused for a while until normalcy was returned to the area as the Police were still trying to return normalcy.

vanguard