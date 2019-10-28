Tambuwal’s aid advocates reintroduction of TTC in Nigeria

Alhaji Muhammadu Abdullahi, a Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has urged federal Government to reintroduce Teachers’ Training Colleges (TTC) in the country.

Abdullahi gave the advice on Monday in Sokoto while addressing the first meeting of the Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) of the Nady Academy, Sokoto.

According to him, the reintroduction of the abolished TTC is for the best of the educational system of the country.

“Reintroduction of the abolished TTC nationwide will no doubt serve as a measure to produce quality and qualified teachers in the country’s institutions of learning.

“As such we need to urgently and generally reintroduce the colleges to enable us to tackle the education challenges we are presently in,” he said.

Abdullahi commended Sokoto State government commitment to education while appreciating the Nady Academy for its dedication to ensure best education to the students.

Earlier, Malam Bashar Achida, an educationist, said that the abolishment of TTC had put the education system in a very bad situation.

“However, the situation would eventually affect the future of our children and Nigeria as an entity,” Achida said.

Earlier, the PTA Chairman, Alhaji Sani Shuni, commended parents and teachers of the institutions and restated the commitment of the association toward better education system. (NAN).

Vanguard