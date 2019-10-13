T.Pumpy boss, Akintayo Adaralegbe bags Honorary Fellowship

By Rita Okoye

Akintayo Adaralegbe, Managing Director of T.Pumpy Concept LTD, owners of T.Pumpy Real Estate has been conferred with a Honorary Fellowship by the management of Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke, Osun State.

T.Pumpy Concept LTD is a fast rising real estate developer in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr. Akintayo bagged the Honorary Fellowship at the combined convocation of the institution held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Esa-Oke, Osun State.

Mr Adaralegba who is an Alumni of the institution where holds HND in Accountancy, has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the school.

Speaking while conferring the Honour on the real estate developer, the Rector of the College, Dr. Samson Adegoke said “By the authority of the Board of Studies, I confer on you the Fellowship of Osun State College of Technology, Eas-Oke, Honorary Causa, with all the rights and privileges therein,” and thereafter presented the Scroll to the recipient, Akintayo Adaralegbe.

Adegoke informed the gathering, which had in attendance representative of The Visitor to the College (Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola), that the Fellowship is conferred on “worthy illustrious and distinguished persons in the society”.

Adaralegbe has been an active alumnus of the institution who has also been involved in the execution of various developmental projects in the institution.

Speaking about the award, T.Pumpy Boss said he was excited that the management of the College found him worthy of being conferred with such an honour.

“This is a morale booster for me and I will surely continue to contribute my quota to the development of my alma mata by God’s grace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abuja Airport Road Estate land now goes for N1.7m as nurse wins Honda CrossTour in T Pumpy Connect or Buy and win Promo

Just recently, T Pumpy Concept Ltd announced the launch of a new campaign tagged Abuja for All.

The Abuja for All campaign is aimed at making lands affordable and accessible to all Nigerians who wish to own a property in the nation’s capital irrespective of class or status.

This was made known on Thursday by Mr. Adaralegbe Akintayo, MD/CEO, Concept Ltd at the redemption of the star prize of the their just concluded Connect or Buy and Win promo penultimate weeks ago.

Speaking during the star-studded event, Mr. Adaralegbe said the promo, which kicked off on October 1, would end on December 31, 2019.

The promo, he said would afford interested subscribers opportunity to move to site after making 50% down payment and can spread the balance in six months by instalments.

The promo comes in three different categories viz. Platinum, Gold and Silver.

According to him, “The silver package, which goes for N1.7m and 400SQm allows owner to build 4/5 bedroom duplex, 4 bedroom penthouse and three bedroom bungalow.

” Gold, which is 5000SQM and goes for N2m equally allows owner to build 4/5 bedroom duplex, 4 bedroom penthouse and three bedroom bungalow.

“The Platinum package, which is 600SQM at the rate of N2.3m also allows owner to build 4/5 bedroom duplex, 4 bedroom penthouse and three bedroom bungalow.

” Note that all packages come with outright payment or six months payment plan,” he added.

