Sworn-in SAs: strengthen the support base of the party —Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has sworn in 60 new Special Advisers with a mandate to deliver the PDP standard-bearer, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, in their various wards and constituencies in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Dickson said in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa that the appointees were put through some form of character scrutiny and were found worthy of being entrusted with the responsibility of Special Adviser having rendered selfless service and contributions to their various communities, the state, and the PDP.

He said the latest appointees were joining the government at a critical stage when their efforts were needed to strengthen the support base of the party by highlighting the achievements of the Restoration Government with a view delivering the PDP ticket in the election.

The governor said the Diri/Ehrujakpo ticket would consolidate on the investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, agriculture and other key sectors in the interest of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

He said the SAs would be assigned portfolios after a meeting with the administration team from the office of Secretary of State Government.

“I congratulate you all. Thank you for your efforts in the service to your communities and our dear state. All of you have contributed to the success of this party. You are silent workers in the party, supporting the PDP candidates to succeed in elections.”

“You have been found worthy after a thorough examination. Let me congratulate you all and tell you that you are joining us when the PDP is trying to shore up its base. Go to your units and wards and let them know what we have done with security and stability, hospitals roads and many others.”

Swearing-in the two new Commissioners, Dr. Pabara Newton-Igwele and Dr. Godson Torukuru, Governor Dickson congratulated the duo who he described as gentlemen of proven integrity.

Also, he stressed that they were appointed to serve in the highest policy-making body of the state due to their many years of service and dedication to the people and state.

The governor, who assigned Dr.Newton-Igwele to the Ministry of Health, charged him to expedite action on the completion and equipping of the health centres across the 105 wards in the state.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the new Commissioner to succeed in his new task due to his passion for service and reassured Bayelsans of his commitment towards providing affordable healthcare and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

In an interview, the new Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Newton-Igwele, thanked Dickson for giving him the platform to serve the people of the state.

Dr. Newton-Igwele also commended the governor’s giant strides in the health sector such as the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme, the World Class Diagnostic Centre, the Specialist hospital, the ongoing 105 health centres across the state among others.

