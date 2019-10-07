SWAN elects Aigbona new president, suspends Sirawoo

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Monday in Abuja elected a new National Executive Committee (NEC) to steer the affairs of the body for the next three years.

Mike Oboh, the new Secretary-General of SWAN, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Abuja, also said the former president of the association, Honour Sirawoo, has been suspended.

He explained that Sirawoo was suspended for acts inimical to the well-being of the body.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections saw the emergence of Edo State chairman, Ahmed Aigbona, as president.

Mike Oboh, a member of the FCT chapter and former Kano State SWAN Chairman, was elected as Secretary-General.

Both Aigbona and Oboh were elected unopposed, alongside seven others who were also elected unopposed.

The association’s immediate-past Vice-President North West, Ado Salisu, equally emerged Deputy President, while Femi Amusan from Oyo State became Vice-President South West.

Emmanuel Uja emerged the Vice-President, North Central, with Loveday Herbert from Bayelsa as the new Vice-President, South South and Ismaila Mohammed from Jigawa as Vice-President, North West.

Ikem Asika from Anambra emerged Vice-President, South East, while Monica Iheakam of The Sun Newspapers in Lagos is the Financial Secretary.

The new officials were immediately sworn in by Rosemary Hamidu, an Abuja-based lawyer.

Speaking after the inauguration, the new presiden said the association would work towards ensuring a new drive for sports writers to get their proper place in the development of sports in the country.

“The new leadership will carry out this association’s activities in line with the constitution of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the SWAN statutes.

“That is where we are, and we will not trample upon the rights of members.

“We will respect everybody and give the association a better face,” he said.

“There are several measures that we will need to take to instill discipline. But that is the first step,” he said.

The SWAN president further said the association would vigorously pursue interests that would be of larger benefit to its members, just as he pledged to operate an open door policy.

He charged members to be steadfast as they go along with the new thinking of the leadership.

Aigbona said that the registration fee for members would now be N1,500 for three years.

He urged all aggrieved members over the past three years to return to the fold as the new leadership would want the association to remain as a family.

