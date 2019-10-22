Suspected Port Harcourt serial killer says he was possessed by evil spirits

*Pleads court for forgiveness

*Accuses police of withholding his money, pieces of jewellery

*State takes over prosecution

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The suspected serial killer arrested by operatives of Rivers State Police Command in the state, Gracious David West, has pleaded for forgiveness from the State High Court handling his matter.

This is just as the Rivers State Government yesterday took over the prosecution of the suspected serial killer.

The Rivers State Police Command in suit PHC/3426/CR/2019, a case between the accused person and the Inspector General of Police, has levelled ten count charges boarding on conspiracy and murder on West.

According to the charges read, West is alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guest houses in parts of Rivers State which is a punishable offence under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37. volume 2 laws of Rivers State 1999.

West, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of ten charges preferred against him by the Rivers State Police Command.

He pleaded not guilty to the last charge boarding on killing of one of the young ladies in a hotel around Bends Street in Port Harcourt, stating that he only tied the ladies hands and legs and left her on the bed.

Upon taken of plea, the Rivers State Government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Zaccheus Adango applied to take over the prosecution of the matter which was not opposed by the parties.

The trial Judge Justice Adolphus Enebeli after listening to the argument first entered non-guilty plea to the suspect, making references to different sections of the criminal code of the law of Federal Government and state respectively.

Enebeli granted the application of Rivers State Government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give speedy hearing of the case.

He adjourned till 18th, 21st, 27th and 29th of November and 4th of December for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.

Meanwhile, the suspect, West, had during proceedings told the court that he preferred to tell the truth so he could be pardoned, noting that he committed the crimes unconsciously.

West stated that the police has his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel police to release the said items to him.

The suspected serial killer said: “My Lord, I have something to say, I killed all other girls in the hotels but that one in Bendel street which is on the tenth charge, I did not have in mind to kill her, I only tie her on the chair.





“My Lord, all these things I did I did it because I was possessed by evil spirits, I want the court to forgive me, that is why I said the truth.

“My Lord, I have a complaint to make, all my properties I left in the SARS station they have refused to give me, my money, 60,000, my wristwatch and other things, my Lord tell them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.