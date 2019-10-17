Suspected armed robbers nabbed in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A five man gang which specializes in snatching of cars and robbing of POS operators in Jos and its environs have been apprehended by the Plateau State Police Command in Jos.

Some exhibits which include two foreign-made pistols, one locally-made revolver pistol, even 9mm live ammunition and one Peugeot 406 car with registration number DKA 944 BG were recovered from the suspects who were identified by their victims.

Two of the victims, Eunice and Inusa Kabiru told Vanguard on Thursday at the Police Headquarters in Jos that the gang came in their car on the 11th of last month and robbed them in their separate shops when they about locking up few minutes to 9 pm.

Eunice, a nursing mother who survived a gunshot wound said, “I was about locking up my shop on the 11th of September, 2019 when I saw a man behind me with a gun. I rose my voice to alert my husband who was still inside the shop and the man shot me, the bullet entered through my leg and went out through my buttocks.

“I was worried about my children who were already in our car and the way I was bleeding because they went to the car and were searching for something but luckily, they left and I was rushed to the hospital in Jos. I can recognise the man who shot me; he is among the people arrested.”

Kabiru also collaborated Eunice’s story but appealed to the Police to ensure the suspects are kept away from them saying, “We recognized and identified them but now we are scared because these people may be released and they will come back and kill us. My recharge cards in bricks and money were collected from us that day and one of my neighbours killed. The Police should please help us and not release these people.”

However, the State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede who paraded 17 suspects for diverse criminal activities explained among them are suspected kidnapper, armed robbery suspects, those with cases of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicides, those with unlawful possession of firearms.

The CP added there were also recovery of charms, vehicle, arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons from the suspects and called on citizens not to relent in “giving timely information to the Police to enable them to fish out criminals among the populace.”

He stressed, “The Jos Command is doing everything possible to ensure the success of Operation Puff Adder in order to keep Plateau state safe and secure for law-abiding citizens to carry out their lawful duties without fear.

