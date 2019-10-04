SURPRISE: Eko Disco to reward customers for paying electricity bills

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday announced plans to reward customers who pay above 50 per cent of their outstanding bills with free energy credit vouchers.

Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC disclosed the company’s strategy at a news conference to highlight the DisCo’s activities ahead of its 2019 Customer Service Week in Lagos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 EKEDC Customer Service Week, which has as its theme ”The Magic of Service”, will hold from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11.

Fadeyibi said the customer service week was an opportunity for the DisCo celebrate and appreciate its customers who were the firm’s most important stakeholders.

He said,” without our customers, we won’t be in business.

“It is also an opportunity to celebrate our staff who are our internal customers because they work effortlessly to ensure we achieve our goals.”

Fadeyibi said that the DisCo was currently rated the lowest in Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection ATC& C losses, which, he said, was achieved through Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) investment.

He also said: “We have partnered with many orphanages as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“We did a school feeding programme recently which has continued into this new session. We have partnered with Ikoyi Prisons to supply relief materials to inmates.

“We also involve ourselves with sports and youths development and one of our beneficiaries just won the just concluded squash competition in Abeokuta.

“We have a tennis event sponsored by us at Ikoyi club among others.”

According to him, the Lagos Waste Management Agency and Wayref Foundation have benefited from EKEDC CSR, while the company has also initiated a partnership with Nigeria Immigration Service.

He appealed to customers to fulfil their obligations as the company improved on the quality of services provided.

Fadeyibi noted that there had been increasing compliance by customers in terms of collection efficiency and thanked them for their cooperation. (NAN)

