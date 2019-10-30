Supreme Court’s judgment affirms supremacy of the people – Malami

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, described the Supreme Court’s judgment validating President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 election as an affirmation of the supremacy of the people.

Reacting to the apex court’s decision at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Malami told State House correspondents that the judgement was also a testimony to the supremacy of democracy.

He said: “It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded. The mandate that has been accorded this government by a great majority of Nigerian citizens who overwhelmingly voted this government into power has been reaffirmed.

“It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that majority of Nigerians gave this government, the court of appeal confirmed and reconfirmed same, and it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people and voice of the people that the Supreme Court this morning (Wednesday) confirmed the decision of the court of appeal by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Muhammadu Buhari, by the general consensus of the people, the court of the appeal for the purpose of determining the fate of the election petition that was filed by the PDP.

“Unanimous decision was handed down affirming the mandate of the President and indeed a unanimous decision by Supreme Court reinforcing and affirming what has been done by the Court of Appeal.

“It is indeed a success story, success for democracy, success for the rule of law and success for the mandate and the voice of the people.”

Vanguard