Supreme Court verdict: Olawepo-Hashim congratulates Buhari

…calls for unity among political leaders

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Presidential Candidate in the last General Election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim on Thursday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory in the presidential election dispute at the Supreme Court, adding that it was time the nation moved forward.

Olawepo-Hashim, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, noted that the problem with Nigeria required a collective effort beyond partisan politicking.

According to him, going into the immigration of any country attracts the collective identity of the Nigerian, as against being identified because of local party affiliation.

His words: “We are first and foremost Nigerians, before we are identified as a member of one party or the other. The important thing, therefore, is to build a nation where we can all be collectively proud”

Easily seen as one of the few cerebral politicians in the clime, he stressed that we have played much of partisan politics and what we do need now is unity amongst the political elites.

“Our situation needs urgent attention, through a unity of political leaders” Olawepo-Hashim stated, stressing “We require collective wisdom to take our nation out of the woods. Victory at the court should not be seen as an end in itself, but as a means to an end”.

He concluded, “Mr. President should be magnanimous in victory, while the losers should also be gallant in defeat. There are many challenges bedeviling our political and electoral processes, and all hands have to be on deck to resolve them, in the interest of the growth of our democracy.”

