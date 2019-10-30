Supreme Court upholds Buhari’s election over Atiku

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory against Atiku Abubakar in the February 23 presidential election.

The seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit.

The apex court’s verdict ended the legal battle that trailed the election.

“The panel had read all the documents and exhibits filed in the case for two weeks and found the appeal to be lacking in merit,” CJN Justice Mohammed said.

He said the apex court would make public at a later date, the reasons behind the judgment.

