Supreme Court Ruling: PDP drags APC, Buhari to God for ‘final judgement’

By David O Royal

While responding to the Supreme court final ruling on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Uche Secondus stated that If Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, the final judgement comes from God the ultimate Judge.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal of PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in the February 29 election.

Secondus’s reaction was made available to the public in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

He charged Nigerians to remain resolute in their prayers to God, adding that the country is in such “an untidy state that only God can bail her out.

Secondus also commended and appreciated Nigerians for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy.

He said the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets, “despite inhibiting factors,” is worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.

“Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019.

“International community knows you voted for PDP. If the Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God, the ultimate Judge.”

He also commended journalists for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria and urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the federation, Justice Abubakar Malami while reacting to the judgement on Wednesday says it is a clear testimony to the supremacy of democracy that democracy has succeeded.

He went further to say that the mandate that has been accorded to the government by the greater population of Nigerian students is reaffirmed by the votes Nigerian people overwhelmingly voted the government for second time.

