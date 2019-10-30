…Congratulates Buhari, APC on Supreme Court Victory

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that today’s unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court has removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the February 23 Presidential election.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate has however congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) on what he described as the indelible judicial seal the Supreme Court put on their victory in the presidential election of February 23 this year.

Lawan rejoiced with President Buhari and the ruling APC for the ringing affirmation of the solid mandate the Nigerian people freely gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and now finally by the Supreme Court.

Lawan said, “Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building.”

The President of the Senate urged President Buhari and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

Lawan promised that the ninth National Assembly will continue to produce good legislation and pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland.

Vanguard