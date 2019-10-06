By Nwafor Sunday

…Petitions ECOWAS, AU on continued closure of Enugu Airport

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has urged Igbo and the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to support the cause for an Igbo Presidency come 2023, and jettison their quest for the realization of Biafra independence.

The group argued that it would be better for IPOB to back 2023 Igbo Presidency which it said was easier, and nearer than Biafra realization.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by both the President and Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said it would inaugurate a new 2023 National Committee on Igbo presidency project, with a clear mandate to reach out to all the Youth leaders, opinion leaders, respected Statesmen, Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders, Women leaders and students in all the zones.

The group equally stated that it would lobby Stakeholders in the two major political parties, through strong persuasion to break new barriers and build bridges across Six Geo political Zones.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide said it would appeal to the conscience of the political actors to concede 2023 Presidential tickets to Igbo Speaking States which Rivers and Delta States are inclusive.

Read the statement below:

“South East remains an integral part of Nigeria, and in other to address all manner of ill feelings like perceived marginalization and Biafra agitation, Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion know that for unity, justice, fairness and equity to reign, Igbo should be supported to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.

“It’s glaring to all Igbo that Igbo Presidency project is closer to achieve than Biafra realization. The process of achieving Biafra independence is more cumbersome and complicated compared to Igbo Presidency project which is closer and easier.

“Irrespective of the fact that Igbo, IPOB believe in Biafra independence, United Nations are yet to receive documents on Biafra independence. Or has the European Parliament open discussion on Biafra? We are fully aware of the limitations of Biafra agitation.

“Yes we have been through economic hardships, through various nefarious activities of some corrupt customs officers who unleashed untold hardship on Igbo importers/exporters and traders.

“That is why we should opt to 2023 Igbo Presidency as a re affirmative action towards our togetherness as one tribe.

“We have petitioned international bodies like Petitions ECOWAS, AU on the sinister motives behind the Closure of Akanu ibiam International Airport Enugu for 43 days now without a single rehabilitation work going on.

“After our observation and warnings to the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika last week, the General Manager Corporate affairs, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu hurriedly dished out Press release to the public that work will soon begin till now Weeds have taken over the airport.

“We appreciate the untiring efforts of the South East Governors led by Gov Dave Umahi for all their efforts in unifying and securing the Igbo region.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to give Presidential order to the ministry of Works and housing to rescind on the obnoxious policy of erecting toll Gate in our federal highways.

“Our roads are bad and had worsened during this raining season. It’s like adding salt to injury by erecting toll Gates on bad roads.

“Imaging erecting toll Gates on Enugu-Ph roads (Aba Axis) which is a death trap or a toll Gates on Aba/Calabar Expressways overtaken by bushes and hunters are having a great day.

“Or a toll gate on ontisha/akokwa/okigwe Expressways which is now a trekking routes only for bicycles and motorcycles,

“Is it Abaomoge ugep Road, or ohafia/Arochukwu/Calabar Expressways whose only bridge connecting Abia State had collapsed.

“Or is it Enugu/Onitsha Expressways that you will erect toll Gates and expect Igbo to pay… Federal Executive Council on its valedictory sessions on May 22nd 2019 approved the Expansion and rehabilitation of Aba/Calabar Expressways road, Rehabilitation of Ikot Ekpene/Umuahia Expressways, dualization of Owerri/Umuahia Expressways, dualization of Aba/Owerri Expressway, Abaomoge ugep Road, and the same Minister Fashola is yet to commence work on any of these roads.

“Erecting toll Gates will send wrong signals, Presidency should suspend and scrape such obnoxious policy, its Anti people’s policy.”

