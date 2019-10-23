Superbowl stages a comeback for sixth edition in UI

The theme of this year’s edition of Superbowl is ‘The Reconstruction of a Nation; and UI@ 70: Sustaining the Legacy, Raising the Bar,” because Nigeria’s polity of recent is replete with unengaging and uninspiring public debates.

The event will also hold to mark the celebration of the University of Ibadan at 70

Winners and participants will get cash prizes, tuition scholarships, Glass plaques, among other consolation prizes.

The goal of the preliminaries and finals is to elevate the status and practice of social discourse in Nigeria and provide innovative solutions to salient global issues.

The Preliminary stages will hold on Friday and Saturday, 25th & 26th of October, 2019, respectively. The contestants will speak in the first and second rounds of the preliminaries for a maximum of 60 seconds and 3 minutes, respectively.

So far, Superbowl 2019 has received 95 applications from Undergraduates, Postgraduate and Distance Learning Centre students of the University of Ibadan. However, just ten contending speakers will get to the final stage, of which three winners will emerge.

Superbowl oratory competition is the most significant public speaking event at the University of Ibadan. It is an event that creates a top-class interactive platform for students within the University of Ibadan to develop leadership and public speaking skills; promote healthy intellectual debates on social issues; create entertainment, fun, and connections, and enhance the relevance of the ivory tower to the larger society.

Superbowl is the brainchild of Dr ‘Bisi Olawuyi, a lecturer in the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. Since it started in 2007, five editions of Superbowl have held, and students who have participated in the last five editions are excelling as entrepreneurial leaders, global influencers, academic intellectuals, and media agenda setters.

