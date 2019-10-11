Sunlight empowers more women through LFW Lagos Fashion

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its agenda to empower more Nigerian women, Sunlight Nigeria us sponsoring the Fashion Focus Talks this year, through the platform that Lagos Fashion Week offers.

Lagos Fashion Week this year hosted a series of curated free talks in four (4) cities across Africa (Kigali, Abuja, Dakar and Lagos) for the Fashion Focus Talks Africa.

In a bid to inspire collaboration amongst African creatives to achieve sustainable businesses and a thriving socio-economic industry, five (5) facilitators spoke about how collaboration among creatives can change the narrative about Nigeria.

Sunlight is empowering women to empower others. Since September till October 2019, Sunlight is partnering with two more designers, sponsoring a collection to be sold during the LFW 2019.

These designers – Morenikeji Akinsola and Chichi Emordi, train students in different areas of clothes production throughout the year. The proceeds of the sales at Lagos Fashion Week will be going into their business as a way to further their empowerment agendas.

With theme, Beyond Creativity, the event focused on the future of fashion and the need to drive conversations beyond the beauty of craftsmanship and instead evolve and hone-in on how even more value can be created within the ecosystem.

Vanguard