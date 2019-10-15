Breaking News
Sultan advocates homegrown solutions to security challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for the development and adoption of homegrown solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

Abubakar, made the call in Sokoto on Monday, during a Town Hall Meeting on Security Matters organised by the Sultanate Council in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State council.

Abubakar, who is the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, decried the rising security threats in the northern region.

He emphasized the need for a strong partnership between political leaders and traditional rulers towards finding lasting solutions to the challenges.

He advocated the prosecution of any traditional ruler involved in the supporting banditry and other criminal activities.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, called for the strengthening of all law enforcement agencies and other institutions that promote peace in the country.

Tambuwal lamented the shortage of manpower in some of the security agencies, stressing the need for a total review of the nation’s security architecture.

He also called for more funding and proper intelligence gathering as well as collaboration with the traditional institution for better results. (NAN)

 

