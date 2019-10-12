Suicide Attempts: Seadogs Visit Mental Patients in FCT

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As part of its humanitarian services to the less privileged, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, weekend, presented toiletries and cash donation to psychiatric section, of Karu General Hospital, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The donation according to the Capon of the Zuma Deck of NAS, Mr. Anderson Kolawole Oseh was to identify with the patients of the hospital in commemorating the World Mental Health Day, which was set aside by the World Health Organization, WHO on October 11 every year.

Oseh, who was flanked by members of NAS otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity further stated that the visit was also to draw the attention of the government on the urgency in taking seriously the mental health of the citizenry and to amplify the awareness to the general populace that in every Nigerian, there are things that can trigger issues that could lead to suicide attempt.

Stressing that the visitation to psychiatric sections of hospitals was carried out by the association in its 34 branches worldwide, he said, “Our aim is to identify with mental patients world wide and to let the people know that we have a facility in Abuja where people could walk into when they are stressed up.

“They can talk to mental health doctors, it doesn’t mean that they are already mad but to talk to doctors so that they will not end up contemplating suicide.

“We are meant to understand that stress, depression, loss of job, drug abuse among youths and poor economic situations are parts of the reasons that could lead to suicide attempt. It is our desire to reduce it and even possible stop it.”

He commended the FCT administration for establishing the ill mental patient unit in Karu hospital to take care of depressed and stressed up people.

Speaking at the visit, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Karu General Hospital, Dr. Marcus Mamman said that suicidal attempts had been on the increase in recent time and now at the Peoples door steps.

He said, “We have a lot of things that can make people think of it. Your association (Pyrates) is one of those few that have identified with Karu General Hospital which is one of the General Hospitals in the FCT that has a clinic dedicated to psychiatric section.

“Because of stigma, we don’t call it psychiatric department, we call it behavioral medicine unit, we don’t even call it mental unit.

“All of us are not exempted even we the medical practitioners that are treating the patients are not exempted to some of the causes of suicide which includes stress. If you are able to tell people this is what you are passing through, it is half solved.”

Commending the association for the gesture, he said,” we will channel the money towards the pharmacy unit. Some of our patients are indigents and cannot afford the drugs. On behalf of the General Hospital, Seadogs we are together.”