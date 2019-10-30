SUBEB raises alarm over rate of out-of-school girl-child

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, has described the statistics of out-of-school girls in some parts of the state, namely Makoko, Ajegunle, Ojo, Egbeda, as alarming. This is is as he called for urgent attention to addressing the menace.

Speaking on recently in Lagos at an event organised by the Lagos State Government School Based Committee Mothers’ Association to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, Alawiye-King, who was represented by a Permanent Member of SUBEB in Lagos State, Mrs Sijuade Idowu-Tiamiyu, said, that all hands must be on deck to make sure that all girls that all out-of-school were back to school.

READ ALSO:

His words, “In the schools in Lagos State, we have 50 per cent of male pupils and 50 per cent of female pupils. But we should not be happy about the statistics. If you go to Makoko, Ajegunle, Ojo, Egbeda, Ikorodu, and Iyana-Iba you will know that girls are out of school.”

The SUBEB Chairman while appreciating the efforts of Lagos state chapter of Mothers’ Association in promoting the education of girl-child, added that the state would work with the body ans National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, (NAPTIP) in curbing out-of-school children menace.

READ ALSO:

“ We want to reiterate that State Government will continue to place high premium on education of children, with emphasis that child was left behind in the access to quality education especially the girl-child as they remained the future Mothers. “

The Chairperson of Lagos State Chapter of Mothers’ Association, Princess Oyegbami stated that girl-child is very important in the future of the country “this is because when you train a Girl-Child you are training a Nation.”

She stated that part of the functions of the Mothers’ Association was to strengthen the promotion of girl child education, and eradicate gender disparity amongst others.

Also at the occasion, the Executive Director and Founder of Live Abundantly Initiative, Dr Ama Onyerima, said the education of the girl child will end the cycle of violence, exploitation, poverty, and inequality.

Onyerima, however, called on parents to put an end to child labour, which she described as a violation of the fundamental right of children. Let“Child labour is an exploitation of the child to have him or her work to feed the family, it is a violation against their fundamental rights,” she said.

Vanguard