Stop using my office for fraudulent acts, Boss Mustapha warns

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has warned those using his office for fraudulent acts to desist or face the consequences.

Mustapha gave the warning in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Willie Bassay, the Director of Information, office of the SGF.

Mustapha said his attention had been has been drawn to unrelenting activities of faceless persons to such fraudulent activities.

According to SGF, these faceless persons are using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae, at a fee, to his office for Federal Government appointments.

He said his office was also aware of inaccurate information peddled around, regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the office of the SGF neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

“Also, the SGF is aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public,“ he said.

According to SGF, government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.

He said for enquiry and clarification, the official communication channels of his remain: www.osgf.gov.ng and info@osgf.gov.ng. (NAN)

Vanguard