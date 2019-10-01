Stop using Boko Haram as excuse to embezzle public funds, Group cautions politicians

A group, National Democratic Front (NDF) has cautioned politicians in the northeastern part of Nigeria against the use of the activities of Boko Haram in the region to embezzle public funds.

The group gave the warning Tuesday through its Secretary-General, Bolaji Abdukadir while addressing newsmen.

It tasked northeast politicians to stop playing to the gallery and instead takes up its responsibility in the war against terrorism.

“The National Democratic Front, NDF, has been following the war against terrorism in the north-east, especially Borno state, with keen interest given its impact on long term peace and security for Nigeria. One worrisome trend we discovered is that the war against terrorism continues to be politicised to the point of almost having a war within a war.

“In addition to refusing to accept responsibility for re-arming Boko Haram terrorists, it appears politically embittered persons have continued to empower terrorists in the region.”

Noting that these sets of people endorse the Boko Haram group, the urges them to desist from demoralising the Nigerian army.

“They have even scaled up their support to now include endorsement of the terror group by ascribing invincibility to its fighters while demonizing the army that is sacrificing much to restore peace and security to the troubled area.

“Politicians must reset their behaviour to appreciate and focus on what is needed to develop their constituencies.

“Politicians from the northeast must not continue to be the weak link in the safety, security and development of Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.