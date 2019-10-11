‘Stop trivialising UPU activities through “Obituary Adverts” in news’

The President General, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Worldwide, Chief Joe Omene, has called on Olorogun Moses Taiga to stop desecrating UPU’s logo through unnecessary obituary publication adverts in newspapers.

Speaking during an exclusive chat, he wondered why Taiga “has come up with this strategy to be in public view and maybe gain acceptance.”

He said: “Taiga as a matter of urgency must desist from such acts which are very offensive to Urhobo Nation. A highly esteemed organization as UPU should not be seen daily on newspapers identifying with one family or the other that is bereaved. This supposedly kind gesture has been abused and it must stop forthwith.

“He should be thinking of how to fulfil the promise of building the bank and university he promised Urhobo people two years ago.”

He advised Taiga from continuing with such acts on the pages of newspapers, stressing that if this is not stopped, very soon he will start even congratulating children when they get married.

That is not what UPU is for, noting that such can be done on a personal basis but not by attaching UPU logo and name to such gestures.

Continuing, he called on Urhobo sons and daughters to remain committed to the progress of Urhobo Nation, adding that many good things are in the offing for all Urhobo indigenes.

“Support the Buhari-led administration and remain supportive of all Urhobo indigenes that in either elective offices or are political appointees,” he added.

