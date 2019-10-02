Stop playing politics with insecurity Omo-Agege tells politicians

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Deputy President on Wednesday urged politicians to stop playing politics with insecurity by blowing issues out of proportion.

Omo-Agege said this at a one-day workshop on” Peace ,Security, Unity and National Reconciliation “organised by the Global Initiative for African Development (GIFAD) in Abuja.

The deputy senate president was represented by retired Col. Melvin Human, his Senior Special Assistance on Strategy Security.

He said that though Nigeria had its share of vices but people seeking political capital dwell inappropriately on these issues creating further fear and tension among the civil populace.

“The fact remains that many Nigerian detractors internationally also take undue interest in blowing its problems out of proportion even in cases where in their own countries those vices are worse.

“It is very important that we realise when to play politics and when to avoid utterances and actions that have the potential of diminishing us as a people.

“The unfortunate thing is that these negative campaigns that blow the vices out of proportion create so much tension that scare people away from their legitimate endeavours.

“Many farmers, fishermen, traders and all kinds of market people are being threatened off their bidding with a corresponding threat to food security in the same manner, school enrollment is threatened,” he said.

Omo-Agege, however, said that rather than brood and curse over these vices, Nigerians should join hands to proffer solutions.

This, he said was because the vices were creations of men and as such the solutions could not be above man.

The Speaker, House of Representatives ,Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Senior Special Assistance, Mr Shehu Hassan reiterated his commitment to enacting laws that would help in curbing insecurity in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to always propose bills that will enhance the security in the country adding that his doors were always open for such supports.

Alhaji Liman Kwande, the Acting Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said the time for blame games was over and called for the apprehension of perpetrators of heinous crimes in the country no matter their status.

Kwande said that giving ethnic and religious coloration to such wicked vices only give criminals a hiding place to continue with their nefarious activities.

He, therefore, appealed to governments at all levels, religious and traditional leaders to take proactive measures that would stop the escalation of avoidable and unnecessary killings, kidnapping, banditry and ethnic clashes.

Earlier, Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, Chairman GIFAD, said the organisation was a Pan-African institution working across Africa to support governments to fight insecurity and other vices.

Breakforth said the national discourse on security was aimed at proffering solutions to the numerous security challenges in the country by partnering with various government departments.(NAN).

Vanguard