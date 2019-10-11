Stick-fighting festival leaves 100 people injured in India

More than 100 persons were reported wounded in an Indian stick-fighting festival. 20 of these the people were reported to have been fatally wounded in the annual festival.

The Banni festival is held in Andhra Pradesh, India, and is organised the day before Dusshera, the last day of a nine-day Hindu festival.

Shocking footage shows revellers in Devaragattu, in the Kurnool district, holding long sticks as they move in large crowds.

Fires burn in multiple places and shouting and screaming can be heard in the background, DailyMail reported.

As one fire is lit, crowds part to make way for a burning object that is flung around in the circular space that has formed.

The Banni festival is organised in honour of the Mala Malleswara Swamy temple which is owned and managed by the residents of Neraniki village.

Flaming torches and long sticks are used in the festival and people from nearby villages also take part.

During the event, people divide themselves into groups of two and fight with each other, while trying to take possession of two deities.

Participants believe that either one will bring prosperity to their village, according to DailyMail.

Local media reports that 300,000 people, mostly young men, attended the event this year and those injured are said to be receiving hospital treatment.

People have died at the controversial festival in previous years and police have since installed CCTV cameras in the village.

Several authorities have urged villagers to reconsider holding the festival at all due to its violent reputation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.