STF to focus more on hinterlands to ensure peace -Commander

The Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) also known as`Operation Safe Haven’’ (OPSH) in Plateau ,Maj. – Gen. Augustine Agundu, says the force’s operation will focus more on the hinterlands than the cities to ensure peace in its areas of assignment.

Agundu disclosed this at the STF’s Thanksgiving service held on Sunday in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the STF is in charge of security in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states.

“We will concentrate more on the hinterlands where the vulnerable people are residing.

“Because of the ordinary people in the state, I have made my position known that I care more about the people in the hinterlands.

“They are the ones that bear the brunt of this problem more.

“If we believe and work collectively, total peace will be restored in Plateau,” he said.

Agundu, then, commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his commitment to the restoration of peace in Plateau.

The commander said Lalong’s resolve to ensure peace and peaceful coexistence in the state had encouraged the officers and men of the force to work extra hours.

He prayed God to entrench the culture of healing, forgiveness and reconciliation so that whatever was lost in the almost 20 years of crises would be restored.

Gov. Lalong in his remarks, commended the commander, officers and the troops for their efforts for the prevailing peace in Plateau.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, said that there were persons whom did not want the people to stay in peace.

He charged the OPSH to ensure that such persons did not succeed.

He assured the commander that the State Government would give the operation all the necessary support it needed to succeed.

Lalong called on the people to always pray to God and support the OPSH to succeed in its assignment.

Prof. Dakas Dakas, Chairman of the thanksgiving service, tasked the people on unity, saying that the country would be better off if its diversities were harnessed for good.

Dakas said that there would be peace, progress and development if the people were united.

Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, in his sermon titled ‘Divine Favour With the Land of Your Assignment’, said that OPSH would succeed if the favour of God was with them.

“Anything you are doing without God you will not succeed, but if God is with us, who can be against us,” Pam said.

He said that even if there was no absolute peace in Plateau, there was every reason to thank God for the prevailing peace.

NAN reports that the proceeds of the thanksgiving would be used to buy musical instruments and to support the needy in the society.