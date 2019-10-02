Sterling Bank leads int’l payments in W’Africa with SWIFT GPI

By Udeme Akpan

Sterling Bank Plc, has emerged the first bank in West Africa to go live on SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (GPI). SWIFT GPI improves the customer experience by increasing the speed, transparency and end-to-end tracking of cross-border payments.

Yemi Odubiyi, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, said, “the introduction of SWIFT GPI has transformed cross border payments for the benefit of our customers. As a key player committed to the digital transformation of Nigeria’s financial sector, we have delivered the solution and all its benefits to our customers. Sterling is the first bank in Nigeria and West Africa to achieve SWIFT GPI implementation, as this was driven by our commitment to provide faster, transparent and traceable international payments.”

Vanguard