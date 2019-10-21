State of emergency on Lagos roads: 7 days after, contractors move to site

..Commence preliminary work

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely seven days after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways across the state various contractors, yesterday, moved to the site to commence preliminary construction works.

They came as Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, inspected various water channels in the state to access conditions towards deflooding measures of the state government to contain stormwater resulting from torrential rainfall in the state.

Recall, following public outcry on the poor state of roads, Sanwo-Olu, on October 14, 2019, after an emergency meeting with eight multi-national engineering firms, held at the Lagos House Marina, which lasted for about three hours, ordered massive construction work on critical roads and highways across the state with immediate effect.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “We have just concluded the meeting with various reputable construction companies and all of them have been given the brief to immediately commence major construction work in various parts of the state.

“The exercise will begin with palliative work on the selected roads, which are both on the Island and mainland divisions of the state.

“The contractors have been given the mandate to start mobilising their equipment to their respective sites without further delay.

Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, listed some of the critical highways and roads to be constructed to include; Ojota stretch of the Ikorodu Road, Motorways-Kudirat Abiola Way, Apogbon Highway, Babs Animashaun Road, Agric/Ishawo Road, Ijede Road in Ikorodu, and Lekki-Epe Expressway from Abraham Adesanya to Eleko Junction, among others.

Sanwoolu had stated that “While our construction companies work on the roads,

will be on hand for traffic management while

protects road users from opportunists.

“Please do not use this as an excuse to break road laws. The road ahead is long but we have begun #SolvingLagosTraffic.

“Also, rehabilitation

will improve work on inner roads focusing on over 116 roads, doing more to ensure quality control and longer-lasting intervention while our mobilised construction companies focus on our major roads #SolvingLagosTraffic

Meantime, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on his twitter handle, yesterday, announced the commencement of rehabilitation of selected dilapidated roads across the state.

The rehabilitation work which would be carried out irrespective of inclement weather conditions, according to Sanwo-Olu, is expected to give initial relief to residents and motorists on the affected roads so that there can be a free flow of traffic even during the rehabilitation work.

According to Akosile, Hitech Construction company moved to Lekki-Epe Expressway, Monday, and has begun soil tests among other preliminary tests before reconstruction work proper.

He also announced that the Arab Contractor company has moved to the site at Ijede Road, Ikorodu Local Government Area to commence work.

“As I speak to you, other contractors are at various sites to carryout the same job of fixing the road. I can assure the motoring public and residents of the commitment of His Excellency to assuage the plights of residents and ease their daily living,” Akosile told Vanguard.”

Confirming the commencement of work at various construction sites, a senior official of the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, the state ministry would be providing a supervisory role to ensure delivery of quality work.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that work has started at various sites. You can visit some of the sites to see for yourself. However, at the appropriate time we will conduct media men for assessment of the projects.

“Officials of the ministry to are on ground to supervise the projects to ensure quality, as well as standard, is being complied with.”

On the deflooding efforts of the state government in view of the current torrential rainfall in the state, Bello inspected the Osborne Foreshore water channels, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, as well as Babs Animashaun, Surulere, where the clearing of the drainage system is ongoing at press time.

He called on residents of the state to shun the attitude of dumping waste and bottles in the canals and water channels as such acts impede the free flow of water which also leads to heavy flooding.

