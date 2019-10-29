State Governors not utilizing ecological fund ― Hon. Onyejeocha

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has said that governors are not deploying ecological funds to tackle erosion menaces bedeviling their states.

The lawmaker lamented that the federal government releases ecological funds to states monthly, but the state governors rarely tackle ecological problems in their states.

Briefing journalists at her home in Isuochi, Abia State, Onyejeocha who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, called for the separation of ecological fund from federal allocations accruing to states.

Assuring that the National Assembly would give legislative backing to any executive bill for the separation of ecological fund from federal allocations to states, the lawmaker stated that the move had become necessary to avoid abuse of the fund by state governors, stressing that ecological fund should be strictly deployed to addressing ecological challenges.

She also decried the erosion menace bedeviling her constituency and assured that the Ecological Office would soon intervene as the various erosion sites in the constituency had been captured in the database of the office and were undergoing the process of design preparatory to contract award.

In her words, “I think the best practice will be to separate ecological funds from federal allocations and not lumping it together with other items in FAC. The federal government releases ecological funds to states every month which is lumped together in the federal allocations, yet state governors rarely tackle ecological problems in their states. Ecological funds should be strictly deployed to addressing ecological challenges.

The lawmaker further disclosed that she had drawn the attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and other relevant agencies to the erosion menace in her constituency, and urged her constituents to be patient as the issue would soon be addressed.

