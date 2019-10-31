StarTimes commences Xmas promo, with bouquet upgrade, gifts

In its usual way of rewarding subscribers for their loyalty, StarTimes Nigeria have announced an early commencement of its 2019 Christmas promotion, in a bid to entice new and existing subscribers across the country beginning November 1st till January 15, 2020.

The company said its Christmas promotion was starting earlier this year, to give its esteemed subscribers and prospects the chance to watch and enjoy a higher bouquet when they subscribe for 2 months on to any bouquet.

Explaining further, the Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun said “All StarTimes subscribers who pay for 2 months on any bouquet will immediately get an upgrade to an even higher bouquet for 2 months. For example, when you pay for 2 months on Nova bouquet which is N900, you get to enjoy the Basic bouquet channels free for 2 months.

Subscribers who pay N2,600 for two months on the Basic bouquet will get to enjoy all Classic bouquet channels free for another 2 months and customers who pay 2 months on the Classic would get an extra 10days free of charge.”

In addition to the upgrade, he added that in the spirit of Christmas, StarTimes would also give out 100 generators, 30 units of 43-inch LED TV sets to subscribers during the same period.

Vanguard