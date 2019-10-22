Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Stars gather as Wande Coal celebrates 34th birthday

On 11:53 amIn Entertainmentby

It was an evening of music, dance and unexpected reunion as the Black Diamond of Africa, Wande Coal celebrates his 34th birthday in Victoria Island, Lagos.

As expected, the guests were treated to different genres of music, including that of the celebrant under the beautiful and intimate ambience the lounge bore.
Wande Coal
Wande Coal being congratulated by actress, Funke Akindele

The night started when Wande Coal arrived in the company of his friends and was welcomed with a loud ovation from well-wishers already present. He took his time to greet everyone present individually after which he took his place in a conspicuous seat.

ALSO READ: Kanye West reportedly called rap “Devil’s Music”; almost quit hip-hop

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele arrived about 10 minutes later accompanied by Timini Egbuson with a cake as a gift to the celebrant. Other celebrities in attendance include Tania Omotayo and 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.